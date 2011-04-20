Popular

Proun trailer shows amazing abstract race courses

Proun is an abstract indie racing game in which your craft is attached to a long, looping cable. In order to gain speed you have to rotate around the pole, avoiding the abstract objects hurtling towards you. The new video above gives us a quick look at some of the beautiful environments you can race through. The full version is due out this spring, but there's a beta available now to download and play for free. For more info, check out the Proun development blog . To see the game at full speed, check out an older trailer for the game, embedded below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
