Prototype 2 trailer braves the Red Zone

Three way battles between Mercer, the armed authorities and rabid mutants were a big part of the first Prototype. The three way fights were the best way to try out Mercer's equivalent of stealth, jumping an unsuspecting guard distracted by mutant rampage, absorbing his appearance and then strolling through the chaos to your objective. Most satisfying. The new protagonist, Heller, replaces Mercer's mopey angst with PURE RAGE. Perhaps that's what gives him the ability to turn a soldier into a boot-able tentacle bomb. Evil experimental war-serums do strange things to people.