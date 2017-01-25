Prey release date confirmed, new trailer boasts frantic shapeshifting and brutal alien warfare

During his recent visit to Arkane, Phil was shown both combat-focussed and stealth-leaning ability-centric builds of the developer's incoming FPS Prey. The latest trailer very much leans towards the former as it demonstrates some pretty intense gunplay, under pressure problem solving, and a fair amount of shapeshifting—both from the game's brutally hostile alien adversaries, and its fearless protagonist.

Come May 5, here's a taster of what we'll be getting up to aboard the Talos I research facility:

"Everything I've seen so far suggests an impressive and memorable sci-fi immersive sim," says Phil in his hands-off preview and, judging by the above, I'd struggle to argue with that at this early stage. Phil's early impressions are worth reading in their entirety, however here's publisher Bethesda with the skinny on what Prey's all about:

"When you awaken aboard Talos I, an immense space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032, you find yourself as the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever—but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities to defeat the Typhon alien."

More information can be found via the game's official website. While without a price tag for now, Bethesda says those interested in pre-ordering will receive lead character Morgan Yu's "family heirloom Margrave shotgun", as well as a few other in-game odds and ends—more details on which can be found via the above link.

Against Dishonored 2's somewhat troubled launch, Arkane promises Prey's PC iteration will be "flawless". Fingers crossed this is the case, and we'll know for sure when Prey lands on May 5.