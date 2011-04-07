Popular

Prey 2 first screenshot appears

Prey 2 bar fight

The first screenshot of Prey 2 has appeared on Bethblog , showing some aliens brawling in a futuristic bar. There's also an extremely wide but excellent piece of concept art with a panoramic view of a futuristic cityscape. Get ready to replace your desktop background, you'll find both images below.

We recently learned that Prey 2 will be dropping the portals and wall walking of the first game in favour of a more atmospheric world, inspired by films like Blade Runner, and games like Mirror's Edge. You'll play as a free running sheriff called Killian, a bounty hunter on an alien world. Hopefully one that looks like the concept art below. The in-game shot is first. Click on the images to see them full size.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
