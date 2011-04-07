Prey 2 first screenshot appears

The first screenshot of Prey 2 has appeared on Bethblog , showing some aliens brawling in a futuristic bar. There's also an extremely wide but excellent piece of concept art with a panoramic view of a futuristic cityscape. Get ready to replace your desktop background, you'll find both images below.

We recently learned that Prey 2 will be dropping the portals and wall walking of the first game in favour of a more atmospheric world, inspired by films like Blade Runner, and games like Mirror's Edge. You'll play as a free running sheriff called Killian, a bounty hunter on an alien world. Hopefully one that looks like the concept art below. The in-game shot is first. Click on the images to see them full size.