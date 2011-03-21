Prey 2 inspired by Blade Runner and Mirror's Edge

The first details of Prey 2 suggest that it will be very different to the original, though equally as mad. It will be a single player only, open world shooter set in a run-down future metropolis. The main character will be a free-running Sheriff with the unlikely name of "Killian Samuels," and the game promises to have “the moving scheme from Mirror's Edge, the freedom of Mass Effect and the fire fights of Killzone 2.”

GameReactor magazine have spilled the beans on the sequel, which will draw inspiration from Mass Effect, The Chronicles of Riddick, Blade Runner and Mirror's Edge. Killian will be “as flexible and limber as Faith of ME, leaping over hights, hanging by arms from pipes, balancing on thin boards and jumping like a cat upwards structures.”

The game has been in development for three years and is set on the planet of Exodus, an alien desert world with big city environments. You'll be able to pick and choose missions and the game will have an inventory system that will let you upgrade your weapons and abilities. Weapons can be customised and rebuilt to change their stats, and different ammo types add more customisation options.

The portals of Prey 1 will return, though they'll be rarer, and the multiplayer mode won't make a return at all. Human Head said "Who would pick the MP mode of Prey 2 ahead of the one in for example Halo Reach? We'd rather to a really good SP adventure." The game is scheduled to come out next year.