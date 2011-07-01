Portal 2: Songs to Test By Volume 2 now available

The free stuff just keeps on coming. Today: another 18 tracks worth of completely free Portal 2 original soundtrack tunes, now available from the official site (you can also grab the 22 tracks from Volume 1 from that page). This batch contains some fast-paced action, such as You Will Be Perfect, and more dramatic and haunting fare like I AM NOT A MORON and PotatOS Lament. Give it a listen to it as you download all the games you bought today on the Steam Summer Camp Sale.