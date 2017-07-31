PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now holds peak player record for any non-Valve game

According to Steam Spy, around six million people now own PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Yesterday, the sales tracking site reckons around 481,304 players took to Bluehole's open world battle royale murder grounds—a figure which elevates it above the likes of Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Payday 2, so far as peak player counts are concerned.

As the screen below clearly identifies, PUBG now holds the peak player record for any non-Valve game.

And Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown himself, seemed pretty happy when revealing the news yesterday via Twitter.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone July 30, 2017

Last week, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds surpassed five million sales and then six million sales shortly after. As such, its meteoric success since landing in Early Access in March shows little sign of slowing down. With mod support, new maps and extensive character customisation options planned some ways down the line, the future looks good for PUBG too.

As it stands, Bluehole hopes to launch PUBG in full before the end of the year.