PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds earned over $11 million during its first weekend in Early Access

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds launched on Steam Early Access this past Thursday, and according to its developer, Bluehole, it has already raked in over $11 million in sales. The multiplayer battle royale shooter also drew a sizable crowd of combatants with a peak of 67,000 concurrent players, says Bluehole's press release. People didn't just play, but also watched: Bluehole reports over 150,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

If you're looking to get started with Battlegrounds yourself, make sure you check out our guide on how to get started and stay alive. We also wrote up our impressions of the last-man-standing shooter during its closed beta period.