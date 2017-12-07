PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds confirms Aquarail jet ski, R45 six-shot revolver

Yesterday, we learned more about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' much-anticipated desert map—including its name and details of its specific regions. Today, developer PUBG Corp has confirmed the existence of the previously rumoured jet ski and R45 six-shot revolver.

As told by Nvidia, the latter is exclusive to the Miramar desert map, replacing Erangel's R1895. Unlike the gun it swaps out, the R45 doesn't support a suppressor. It can, however, be equipped with red dot laser sight.

"Another differentiation from the R1895 is the use of speed loaders, enabling you to load all six rounds simultaneously, greatly accelerating reload times, putting the R45’s reload speed more in line with other PUBG pistols," reads a post on the Nvidia site.

The R45 revolver was among the weapons recently uncovered by dataminers—as was this model for an 'Aquarail' jet ski. Now, the game's official Twitter account has confirmed the Aquarail for both Miramar and Erangel.

Meet Aquarail, a new vehicle coming to Miramar and Erangel. #ThisIsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/adwrF7XHynDecember 7, 2017

Which should make for some interesting seafaring showdowns. Will it match the at-sea battles promised by PUBG's Chinese mobile game? I guess time will tell.