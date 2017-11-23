PUBG dataminer uncovers 3 new weapons and a flare gun

Intrepid dataminers have already uncovered guns, trucks and jet skis from PUBG's test server code, but it seems there's yet more gold in them hills/lines of ones and zeroes.

According to Reddit user bizzfarts, certain locations on the shooter's incoming desert map are set to be renamed (so long, Murderlands), while three new weapons and a flare gun could be making their way into its grounds.

Bizzfarts shares models of a Winchester 1894 lever-action rifle:

SK_Win1894

A Rhino revolver:

SK_Rhino_1

And a sawed off double-barrel shotgun (although bizzfarts notes this was found in "the pistol folder"):

SK_Sawedoff

Bizzfarts also says that while they could not locate a model, "there are sounds and [a] UI icon for a flare gun." It looks like this:

The appearance of these items of course doesn't guarantee their eventual inclusion in-game.

Yesterday, the PUBG Twitter account officially revealed the DP-28 machine gun and AUG A3 bullpup assault rifle are now live in the game's test servers—while here's everything Chris learned about the new desert map following a recent trip to Bluehole's offices in South Korea.