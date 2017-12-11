PlayerUnknown apologizes for overly-detailed female anatomy on PUBG test server

Camel toe, as defined in unexpectedly restrained fashion by the Urban Dictionary, is "the appearance of a wedge in a woman's genital region resulting from tight fitting clothes." It is also the cause of a recent bit of unexpected upset in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, following a surprise change in female character models that appeared on the PUBG test server over the weekend.

Courtesy of the subreddit:

I'll be honest, part of me thinks this is a tempest in a t-back, but I also don't have to put up with watching hunky digital avatars running around with banana hammocks flapping all over the place (well, excluding Conan Exiles), so my perspective is admittedly somewhat skewed. And it's certainly fair to ask why the change was made now, nine months after its initial release on Early Access.

Apparently the whole thing was unintentional: "After looking into this, it appears it came as part of the character model we received from an outsourcer when we first started the project," Brendan Greene, the PlayerUnknown who gives the game half of its unwieldy title, said on Twitter. "The file itself has not been changed in two years. It will be updated shortly with changes! Sorry for any offense caused!"

Predictably, a certain subset of PUBG fans are unhappy with the change, but as one game dev unaffiliated with PUBG pointed out, there was no outrage or "screeching," and anyway, that's what test servers are for: To test things, and change them as necessary. "Cameltoes hurt and are similar to a wedgie. Would you like to fight for your life with a wedgie?" they wrote, "No. It makes no sense and is unnecessary. Simple as that."