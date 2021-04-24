Players are glitching below Call of Duty: Warzone's new map to cheat

Looks like a new glitch lets players get beneath Call of Duty: Warzone's brand new Verdansk '84 map, killing opponents who can't see them or fight back. A clip posted to Reddit yesterday shows how easy it is to get underneath the map near the airport location. It's a sad thing to see players exploiting this already, especially with game director Amos Hodge saying that Warzone cheaters are ruining "some of the best work I've done in my life" in a recent interview.

Nonetheless, widespread reports of under-the-map glitches are being posted on the Warzone Reddit as well as across social media. Locations affected include the airport and stadium, which are widely reported as being problems. Scattered reports also indicate under-the-map activity at the train station, TV station, and downtown areas.

It also appears that players underneath the map can simply zipline out to get away, so players who abuse the exploit to score easy kills can get out should the closing circle come for them.

The Verdansk '84 map is just a few days old, so it's a bit inevitable that some bugs would be discovered. It's not inevitable that people have to exploit those bugs, rather than simply pass them on to Activision's QA team.