Play Sekiro as Krillin, the strongest man on Earth

Across hundreds of episodes of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, I think Krillin, Goku's best friend, has held a sword exactly once. He's also often a coward, almost always an idiot, and doesn't have a nose for some reason. Krillin is a world-class screw-up who somehow gets dragged into getting his ass kicked by super powerful aliens, which is why I love him. It's also why I love this mod for Sekiro that replaces your lethal warrior with this big dumb anime boy. He looks completely out of place, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Look at his giant head! That bright orange gi! That serious look! Krillin may be a chump next to Goku, but he's still the strongest human being on Earth, y'know.

Sadly with this mod we don't get any voice lines of Krillin freaking out (Krillin is always freaking out, so there's plenty of material out there) or facial animations. Like with the bone-chilling Sheriff Woody in Sekiro mod, created by the same modder, this is a simple reskin.

But that's okay. For once, Krillin gets to be the tough guy.

