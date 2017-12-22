Play arcade classics at the PC Gamer Weekender

Naturally the PC Gamer Weekender will be packed full of exciting upcoming PC games, but there's always room to celebrate the magic of arcade gaming. Bespoke Arcades are bringing some of their fine gaming cabinets to the show so you can take a break between stage presentations to play and argue about which Sonic game is the best.

Bespoke Arcades will have a big selection of classics—both from the arcade and home consoles—including: Metal Slug X, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Pac-Man, 1943, Missile Command, Puzzle Bobble, Streets of Rage, Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Sonic 3, and Sonic 2 (the best one).

You can find more details about Bespoke Arcades on its official website, which contains a very tempting array of customisable arcade cabinets for purchase.

The Bespoke Arcades line-up will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99. Use the code chr1stm4s to knock 20 percent off the price before January 5.