Planetside 2 breaks world record for most players in an FPS battle

IN WHICH PLANETSIDE 2 PRODUCER DAVID CAREY HOLDS A WORLD RECORD

Source: Twitter.

There are a lot of things you could call a battle between 1,158 people. "Confusing" springs to mind. Also, "messy". In the specific instance of the 1,158 person battle fought in Planetside 2 this last weekend, the more accurate adjective is "record breaking".

As reported earlier in the month, 24 January was the date Planetside 2 players opted to gather in an attempt to break the world record for the largest online first-person shooter battle. The aim was for 1,100 players. On the day, an extra 58 turned up—comfortably beating Man vs. Machine's record of 999 people.

Community site Planetside Battles organised the event, and have published the final battle report. During the course of the battle there were 53,729 kills, 3,822 team kills and 31 base captures. You can find a number of videos of the event at the Planetside 2 Reddit board. Below, you can see a montage of highlights created by 'WaffleVFX'.