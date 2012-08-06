Planetside 2 beta has started!

There's been some concern surrounding Rich's mental state in the run up to the start of the Planetside 2 beta, as documented in our earlier post regarding the order in which Planetside 2 applicants will get in when. The servers seem to be locked at the moment, but we're pounding on the doors demanding to be let in so we can wage war on everyone and everything. It's all rather undignified. The important thing is, those who have redeemed their PC Gamer mag codes will get to jump in soon. If you still haven't decided on a faction, we'll be going Terran Republic. If you can't wait for the war to start, whet your appetite with Tyler's Planetside 2 hands-on and check out the big, noisy Planetside 2 CGI trailer .