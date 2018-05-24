Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire free Rum Runner's Pack out now

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire followed its warm reception with last week's 1.0.2 update. Josh Sawyer fancies some time off once he's "done patching and improving" the sprawling RPG—but not before it rolls out its latest DLC. Named the Rum Runner's Pack, it's free to owners of the base game and is out now.

So, what's it all about? The Rum Runner's Pack is among "several" planned complimentary add-ons and adds Mirke, a new female sidekick. She looks like this:

The Rum Runner's Pack also adds six new alcohol-themed items to a merchant in the Deadfire, and introduces a new 'Drunken' personality setting.

"The development team is also hard at work on updating Pillars 2 with the next update bringing a host of improvements and features, like the ability to change the player character’s appearance at any time," reads a statement. "[This] will be released alongside the next free DLC, the Beard and Hair Pack, early next month."

