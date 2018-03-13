Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is delayed

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, an RPG I'm really looking forward to despite not being as captivated as I'd hoped by the original, has been delayed. It had been scheduled to come out on April 3, but developer Obsidian Entertainment said in an email today that it wants a little more time to ensure that everything is ship-shape before the game comes out of dry dock.

"As you have probably guessed, Deadfire is a huge game—significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian has been working harder than Abydon himself to make every inch of it awesome, as well as incorporating all the great feedback we have been getting from everyone playing the Backer Beta," the studio wrote.

"With this in mind, we are taking just a few extra weeks to polish and put those finishing touches on the game. Our new launch date will be Tuesday, May 8th, 2018."

A month is hardly an intolerable wait, but Obsidian promised to make up for it with "plenty of Deadfire-related news and content" over the coming weeks and months. As a Plan B, check out our recent piratical preview, which sounds positively promising: "It’s exciting to know that Deadfire is so much more" than Pillars 1, we wrote, "bringing a thrilling seafaring element to the familiar fantasy role-playing."