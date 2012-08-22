Peter Molyneux's Curiosity box boxed back to September, trailer shows giant box

In a world where questions have no question marks, there exists a trailer. It is a trailer about the future. In the future there is box. Nobody knows what is inside the box. Perhaps that it is full of lost question marks, or maybe owls, or maybe a giant spinning picture of Peter Molyneux's laughing face. All we know is that 22 Can's first experimental project has been pushed back until September. When that time comes, we will have the chance to pool our resources to take on the box. Some of us may even pay $50,000 for a chisel to better battle the box. But most of us probably won't.

A trailer: