Peter Molydeux MolyJam is complete, play 280 mad Molyneux-inspired experiments for free

When the MolyJam was announced a few weeks ago, it was always clear that the results would be bizarre, but it has delivered on an unexpected scale. The jam has come and gone, and we're left with 280 little games based on the mad tweets of master Peter Molyneux parody tweeter, Peter Molydeux , who offered his "Sincere thanks to all who took part in this event" on twitter .

"We have created a new world together, a world in which bears can hug in space. Thankyou"

You can download them all from whatwouldmolydeux.com . Each one lists a name, a quick synopsis, and the Molydeux tweet it was inspired by. Highlights include entries like Apocalypse Grandpa: Geriatric Overload , a "side-scrolling action platformer with truly emotional gameplay," inspired by this Molydeux tweet: "What if your 99 year old grandfather was a key? Would you force him to travel across the world just to open a secret door?"

Then there's Unbearable , in which you play a bear called "Peter Maulingyou." That's based on this tweet: "You are a bear but for some reason your oxygen comes from hugging people. Problem is that hugging people breaks their bones."

Or why not try Last Blood: The Rambeau Experience . "I wanted that Rambo license. My idea was that Rambo is dead, you control his ghost and must locate and hug every one of his victim's ghosts."

Someone even made a game out of this tweet: "You play a babysitter. You turn up, and the baby is made of cardboard. Would you stay? I want games to start asking more ethical questions." It's called Cardboard Baby .

The real Peter Molyneux was delighted with the event. "So cool, creativity lives on!" he tweeted . "Amazing effort everyone . Totally can't wait to see the games." Given the tremendous response, and impressive range of creations, it's hard to imagine that this will be the last MolyJam.