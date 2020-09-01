Give your graphics card the attention it deserves with this PC vanity mirror

You ever think about how most of us buy a graphics card only to orient it inside our gaming PCs in such a way that it's largely hidden from sight? As a proud owner of a custom-loop PC build, I do—a lot. I often find myself getting down under my desk just to gawk at the undercarriage of my GPU block, and I can't be the only massive nerd to do so.

That's because most PC cases have you orient your graphics card downwards, with the fans facing the bottom of the case. Yet everything from blower-style shrouds to liquid-cooling blocks all focus their design efforts squarely on that seldom seen underside. So what can you do about it?

Enter: the Graphics Card Mirror (Graphic Board Mirror) from Nagao Manufacturing (spotted over at TechPowerUp).

Simple yet effective, the Graphics Card Mirror is just that: a mirror on an adjustable stand that sits beneath your GPU at the bottom of your case and beams its happy little fans back at you. It's made from 2mm of acrylic, measures 280x110mm in size, and can be adjusted with the included stand from 0° to 90°.

The stand is made of iron, and it features a magnetic construction for easy installation. It can also be screwed in or left free-standing—just be sure to remove the acrylic plate prior to moving your PC around or your GPU won't be pretty for long.

And you could probably build a pretty effective clone yourself too. A couple of trusty lego bricks, a piece of mirrored acrylic cut to size, and a bit of Blu Tack should see you with a relatively easy alternative to the real deal.

I'm unable to confirm availability in either the UK or US at this time, so you may have to get cozy with a creative DIY alternative in order to fulfil your extreme PC vanity.