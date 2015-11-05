The 10 best apocalypses in PC gaming

Let’s ease into a warm bath of armageddon with something obvious. Zombies are tediously familiar, but Left 4 Dead makes this list because of the predicted scale of devastation. The cause of the outbreak is ‘green flu’: a rabies-like pathogen of unknown origin, which is probably neither green nor flu. Even if you’re immune to green flu, a fresh hell awaits you; it’s been a great day if you haven’t been belched on, strangled with guts or torn into human lardons.

Devastation-o-meter: Assuming ‘green flu’ spreads, billions will die. Only one in three men and one in nine women are immune, which equates to 22% of the population. That leaves 1.5 billion survivors, with the remaining 5.8 billion either dead, undead, or somewhere in between.

Catastroph-glee: It’s a zombie apocalypse, so you at least get to put your meticulous survival plan into action. Enjoy your canned peaches, and don’t forget to scrawl conspiratorial graffiti on the wall of your bunker. Downside: you’re probably already dead from flu.