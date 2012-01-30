Chris C., Evan, Josh, Greg, and Tyler discuss the cancellation of Blizzcon, product placement in games, plastic DLC, and a very important announcement from one of the staff.
PC Gamer US Podcast 302: Goneiskey
Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.
Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .
Follow us on Twitter:
@Havoc06 (Chris C)
@greghenninger (Greg)
@Elahti (Evan)
@Jaugustine (Josh)
@tyler_wilde (Tyler)