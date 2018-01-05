PC Gamer US February issue: Warhammer Vermintide 2

In this issue, Tom smells a rat. And also a Chaos army, hero careers, unique skills and abilities—and everything else Warhammer: Vermintide 2 threw at him during his visit to Fatshark's Stockholm HQ. Read his extensive thoughts on the Skaven's return (and their ugly new friends) in this month's cover feature.

This month's issue also includes our Game of the Year Awards 2017, where we gather the best games of the last 12 months. How many of our favourites will you agree with? Hopefully some.

Elsewhere inside, the first 14-page part of our History of Ion Storm feature sees Rick Lane chatting to the former staff of the Dallas outfit. Look out for part two next issue. Previews this month include World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, BattleTech, Hollowpoint and more; while reviews include Assassin's Creed Origins, Call of Duty WW2, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and much more.

