PC Gamer UK podcast #39: Destiny 2, Nier: Automata, Andromeda, Thimbleweed Park

The Traveler came and brought forth a Golden Age of banter. But then the Hot Takes followed, and the world as we know it fell. Can the PC Gamer team drive back the darkness? Can Bungie bring Destiny’s combat to PC? Can Mass Effect Andromeda hold onto its place on Andy’s hard drive?

Download: Episode 39: A Hanar in a Trilby You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Destiny 2, Mass Effect Andromeda, Nier: Automata, Thimbleweed Park

This Week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Let us know in the PC Gamer Discord channel. This week’s music is from Thimbleweed Park.