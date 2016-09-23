PC Gamer UK Podcast 025: Forza Horizon 3, Virginia, Everspace

Phil, Andy and Tom sit down to discuss the worst nicknames, wonder why the FBI are getting involved in local kidnappings, and ruminate on the disappointing nature of gassy asteroid parps. If you’re thinking, ‘Wow, that sounds like exactly the podcast entertainment I’m looking for,’ then buckle in for the ride of your next one hour and two minutes.

You can get Episode 25: A gun that shoots poetry here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Forza Horizon 3, Virginia, Everspace

This week: Tom Senior , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us with #pcgpodcast.

This week’s music is Virginia.