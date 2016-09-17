PC Gamer UK Podcast 024: Worlds Adrift, Bioshock: The Collection

This week, the team talks about ambitious skyfaring MMO Worlds Adrift, and revisits the BioShock series courtesy of the new remasters. No reader questions this week, because Phil’s not here, and Samuel didn’t have access to the emails. He did discover the truth about Adam Jensen’s parents, though.
Games Discussed: Worlds Adrift, Bioshock: The Collection
This Week: ,
This week’s music is BioShock.