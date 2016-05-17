Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 010: Doom, Stellaris, Civ 6

Bants macabre.

The team attempt Hitman’s first elusive target. What follows is a  story of success, failure and blatant cheating. Also: Doom, VR,  Stellaris, Battlefield 1 and Civilization VI.

Grab Episode 010: Bants Macabre directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly 

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above. 

