PC Gamer UK Podcast 009: Hitman, Stellaris, Dishonored 2

Andy and Phil argue about Hitman’s second episode & Knuckles. Phil gets to grips with Stellaris’s early game & Knuckles. Samuel builds hundreds of tanks, and makes them fight for his amusement & Knuckles. Also: our top three most anticipated games, a terrible analogy, and your questions answered. & Knuckles.

Note: The podcast was recorded last week, before we’d hit Stellaris’s mid-to-late game. For the final verdict, read Phil's review.

Discussed: Hitman: Episode 2, Stellaris, Ashes of the Singularity, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, No Man’s Sky, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Dishonored 2, Mafia 3, THUMPER, Fallout 4: Far Harbour, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Sonic & Knuckles, briefly.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

