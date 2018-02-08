PC Gamer UK March issue: Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire

This month, Andy finds his sea legs and, if that cover artwork is anything to go by, a hulking boat-devouring water deity. Obsidian's sprawling RPG sequel Pillars of Eternity 2 fronts this issue, following Andy's foray into the lawless Deadfire archipelago. Will this new world of high-seas adventure rival its wonderful 2015 forerunner? Discover our early impressions within.

Elsewhere, Pip takes a look at Cultist Simulator—the Lovecraftian adventure from the creator of Sunless Sea, while Emily Marlow explores the Witcher 3's handling of faith and organised religion. Hazel Monforton explores the motivations behind Dishonored 2 tale of revenge and desire, while Evan reviews the biggest game on PC right now, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Previews this month include Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, Code Vein, Jurassic World Evolution and more. Reviews include Gorogoa, Iconoclasts, Life is Strange: Before the Storm among many others.

This month's issue also comes with a free Pillars of Eternity 2 cosmic dog. His name is Comet and he's a very good boy.

Issue 315 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices.

This month: