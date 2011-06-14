PC Gamer UK, July issue: Assassin's Creed Revelations

On our cover this month: master assassin Ezio, not quite managing to hide in plain sight. We were going to ask him to smile, but then we realised he has more knives than fingers, and thought better of it. The star of new Ezio is older, more experienced and deadlier than ever. Find out the truth that lies behind the beard in the massive feature on Assassin's Creed Revelations, in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK.

It's not all about assassins, of course. This month we delve into Dwarf Fortress, chat to Bioware about writing The Old Republic, review all the latest releases and much, much more. Read on to discover the treasures hidden within the pages of our July issue.

Tom Francis skips between two alternative future universes in this month's preview section, with words on Mass Effect 3 and Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Richard Cobbett fights for survival in ambitious zombie apocalypse sim, Project Zomboid and braves a wild island with Lara Croft to bring us a preview of the new Tomb Raider game.

But what about the rest of the team? Many of us died this month, actually, in many amusing ways. Steve Hogarty created stumpy facsimiles of the PC Gamer UK staff and sent us all to hell in Dwarf Fortress. Bones were broken, demons ran amock, and Graham tunnelled into the underworld (his natural inclination when bored). Tom managed to escape the madness and hunts down BioWare writing director to ask him how BioWare go about creating the largest universe they've ever made in our feature on Writing The Old Republic.

In our reviews section, we deliver judgement on The Witcher 2, Fable 3, Brink,, Dirt 3, Red Faction: Armageddon, Dungeon Siege 3, Mount and Blade: With Fire and sword and more. Then it's over to our titanium tech expert, Adam Oxford for The Hard Stuff. There he reviews the latest gaming laptops, dual-wields graphics cards in this month's special report, and takes an advanced look at Windows 8.

But that's not all. Tom S descends into clone hell and becomes his own worst enemy in Dawn of War 2: Last Stand in this month's Extra Life. Tim battles Owen in Portal 2, Rich saves a life while playing StarCraft 2 and Tom F uses his giant robotic tentacle to throw cars at policemen in Jack Claw. Then we dive into the Minecraft-like wargame, Ace of Spades, and round up some of the best Dragon Age 2 mods in Top Ten Downloads

