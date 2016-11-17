PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Ark Survival Evolved

This month, we sent Ross Geller apologist James Davenport into the prehistoric techno world of Ark: Survival Evolved. He returned not with dino fossils, but with loads of exclusive information on the game's new Tek Tier, and where the Early Access-dwelling survival sandbox is heading in future.

Speaking of the future, Samuel spent a few hours with The Creative Assembly's Halo Wars 2—the follow-up to 2009's RTS slant on the enduring sci-fi universe. Elsewhere inside, Tom Hatfield rounds up the best 20 mods to extend your favourite PC games; while Tom Senior explores the origins of Company of Heroes on the tenth anniversary of its release.

Previews this month include The Signal from Tölva, For Honor, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, and many more. You can also treat yourself (or someone else) to an early Christmas present with a CoH 2 The Western Front Armies: Oberkommando West Steam key—free with the latest issue.

Issue 299 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices. You can also order direct or purchase a subscription to save money, receive monthly deliveries and wonder at our exclusive subscriber covers.

