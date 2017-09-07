PC Gamer Readers' Top 100 list

Every year PC Gamer's editors and contributors vote on a list of the 100 best PC games to play right now, and every year our Top 100 list is contentious. A game is always too low, and another too high, and another unbelievably missing. Such is the inevitable fate of any List Of Things In A Certain Order.

But this year, we decided it would be fun to transform the heated comment threads under our list into a list of their own—the Readers' Top 100. Last week, I asked you to pick your top two games from our Top 100 list, and suggest two games to add. I then compiled the votes (1,445 of them), weighing the write-ins more highly than the picks from our list, given that it's much more likely that 50 people would chose the same game from a list of 100 than all write in the same game.

My totally unscientific method does cause a few problems, namely: how much more do you weigh the write-in votes? A multiplier of three produced the most interesting list in this case, though next year I may ditch that tactic all together and take write-ins only. The danger is that a write-in-only list might be more easily swayed by organized campaigns (though that certainly happened anyway), and for this first attempt, I wanted to include a baseline to build off of just in case the suggestions were too scattered, or too homogeneous.

It worked out pretty well despite the uneven, improvised methodology—but do think of it as a fun exercise and not a perfect representation of PC gamers' tastes. Caveats out of the way, check out the list below. (Games that aren't on our Top 100 list are in bold.)

The PC Gamer Readers' Top 100

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Half-Life 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dark Souls Borderlands 2 Fallout: New Vegas Mass Effect 2 Doom (2016) BioShock Doom 2 Fallout 2 Deus Ex Portal 2 Life is Strange Starcraft Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn Grand Theft Auto 5 League of Legends Diablo 2 XCOM 2 Fallout 4 Dragon Age: Origins The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bioshock Infinite Overwatch Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 World of Warcraft Rimworld Path of Exile Planescape: Torment Fallout Dishonored 2 Crysis Stellaris Crusader Kings 2 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Dishonored Half-Life Warcraft 3 Quake Factorio Prey SOMA Fallout 3 TIE Fighter Elite Dangerous Rocket League Civilization 5 Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Starcraft 2 Nier: Automata Stalker: Call of Pripyat Wolfenstein: The New Order Minecraft System Shock 2 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Psychonauts Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition Knights of the Old Republic Age of Empires 2 Thief 2 Endless Legend Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Titanfall 2 Warframe The Secret of Monkey Island Kerbal Space Program Europa Universalis IV Hotline Miami Payday 2 Battlefield 1 Dota 2 Total War: Warhammer Mass Effect 3 Batman Arkham City Rainbow Six Siege FTL Stardew Valley Counter-Strike: Global Offensive The Talos Principle Tyranny Civilization 6 Undertale Knights of the Old Republic 2 Team Fortress 2 The Witness Thief Gold Arma 3 Dying Light Alien: Isolation Hyper Light Drifter Planet Coaster Jagged Alliance 2 Call of Duty 2 Transistor Mass Effect Freespace 2 7 Days to Die Ultima Online

For reference, the top 10 games on our list this year were: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dark Souls, Dishonored 2, XCOM 2, Portal 2, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Mass Effect 2, Alien: Isolation, Doom (2016), and Spelunky. If you want a condensed sense of how our tastes differ from those surveyed, here are a few observations:

We like Spelunky a lot more than everyone else. It was in our top 10, but didn't even make it into the Readers' Top 100.

While Half-Life 2 has lost some stock in our minds, it hasn't in everyone's. It was 11th on our list, but 2nd on the Readers' list.

Everyone agrees that The Witcher 3 is great. It was first on both of our lists.

Skyrim is still chugging along. It was 26th on our list, but came in third in reader voting.

Borderlands 2 wasn't on our list, but came in 5th. Did Borderlands fans came out en masse, or are we just weird for not putting it on our list?

14th place is pretty impressive for Life is Strange. Rimworld ranked pretty high, too. Either these games are more popular than we realized, or the survey happened to be circulated among their biggest fans. Probably a mix of both.

League of Legends fans showed up to challenge our preference for Dota 2. It came in at 18, while Dota 2 was knocked down to 73. Justice?

If you'd like to compare the lists directly, I've put them side by side in a spreadsheet. Thank you to all 1,445 people who responded to the survey! Feel free to suggest new ways to compile this list in the comments, and I'll take them into consideration next year. My skill with Excel spreadsheet formulas is at least double what it was last week, a cursed power that will only have grown by next year.