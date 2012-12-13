PC Gamer magazine now available to buy through Google Play

Good news, iPhobic fans of digital paper: you can now buy PC Gamer for your Android phone or tablet via the Google Play store. And not just PCG but a host of other mags too, including the likes of Edge , T3 , Total Film and even Crochet Today .
For the moment, this is UK only, but soon our words will sweep into the US, Canadian and Aussie Google Play stores, too.
You get PCG at a steal: at just £2.99 per issue, and a further 50p less if you choose a monthly subscription. Plus, you get a 14-day free trial. Nay bad. Head here to snap up your copy.
In issue 247, on sale now, we...
Jumpjet around the alien world of ambitious eSports-flavoured MMO Firefall
- get in-depth with Aliens: Colonial Marines, Total War: Rome 2, Shootmania Storm, Company of Heroes 2, Star Citizen and more
- take to the field with the ten military sims currently answering the call of duty
- guide gamers through Windows 8's unfamiliar terrain.
- drop scores on Hitman: Absolution, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Hotline Miami, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Football Manager 2013 and more
- test the best CPUs on the market
- discover Uplink's origins and the making of Introversion
- revisit Wing Commander II
- and loads more!
Watch out for issue 248 on 20 December!