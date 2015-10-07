PC Gamer confesses: our secret shame

"I hate the Diablos, all of them."

I thought I liked Diablo and Diablo II and Diablo III but it turns out I don't. I don't like any of them at all.

What's cool about them? Dungeons? They’re all full of the same stupid stuff as they are in any game: urns, sarcophagi, sconces, stone textures. Story? There are demons and stuff. Next. Loot? Check it out, killing skeletons is boring, but eventually you'll find a sword that lets you kill skeletons even faster. Fun, right? No! Now I'm just being bored at a faster pace!

The words 'DPS' and 'theorycrafting' are so frustrating to me. Not because I find them boring (I do), but because I don't get why people like them. Why do you want to have the most powerful possible character? How does that make it fun? How is any of this all that different from Clicker Heroes?

But people really, genuinely love Diablo, especially Diablo II. And that's totally great, I mean, I'm not judging anyone—I just struggle to understand what I apparently understood when I was 16. I should've written a letter to myself to explain it, so I could open it now and still not agree.