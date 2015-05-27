PC building horror stories
Last week we asked for your worst (or best) PC building horror stories. We wanted to hear about leaking water cooling, flaming cases, and rookie mistakes gone horribly awry, and boy did you all deliver.
We read through over 400 comments on the original post and gathered our favorites to share with everybody. Read on prepare to laugh, cringe, and possibly get very upset at other people's misfortune.
A note on the images: most people didn't submit pictures of their disaster, so we had to use stock photos for many of the entries. We attempted to make them as ridiculous looking as possible when we could.
A close shave
Submitted by: Sam Tweedlie
I was cleaning out my PC with compressed air, [and] what I hadn't noticed was the wife had lit a candle on the other side of the table in the hall. The compressed air was flammable and hit the candle and caught fire. Not much damage to the PC, little bit of melted mesh on the front. I was a different story however, burnt the hair off my arm, burnt my hand, burnt all the hair in my nostrils and had to completely shave off my beard. Not to mention the horrendous fright and damaged pride!
Remember kids, don't drink and build
Submitted by: failquail
One that comes to mind was back in the Windows 95 era.
Drunken PC repair, and because of the incredibly cheap PSU I had in my first PC, some of the pins fell out of one of the molex connectors. I put them back in but accidentally switched the 5V and 12V pins.
Result was a loud bang, my CD drive's tray ejecting so fast it launched a CD across the room, and a strong burning smell...
Luckily for me it only fried the CD drive, and on later disassembly of the drive I found the drive's controller chip had actually split in two with significant burn marks (plus burning smell). :D
It'll fit...
Submitted by: Weeshnaw
A couple weeks ago, I was upgrading my graphics card to an R9 290. However, the card was a bit... bigger than I had anticipated. It was very long, but also wide and tall. It was unnecessarily large, and did not fit my case. But was I going to return it? Oh no.
After removing my old GTX 480, I delicately started trying to cram the 290 into my case. That didn't work, so I tried pulling it out. But no, it was stuck. It was a veritable horror show, me yanking with all my strength to get the damn thing free. This was the first time I cut myself, I believe on a hard drive rack.
Eventually I managed to wiggle the card free. So, after that terrifying experience, did I call it quits and get a new card? Hell no, I ripped out my hard drive and inserted it sideways. A solid inch of the card was now inside of my hard drive bay, but it worked. However, this was only half of my problems solved.
As I mentioned earlier, the card is huge in width as well as length. To my dismay, the card covered two of my rear panels, one of which was not detached. So, once again, I had to pull the card out, and cut myself again. This time it was on the PCI-E connector, which is surprisingly sharp. So, there was now blood all over my PCI-E connector. Crap.
However, that had to wait for later. Right then and there, I had to remove the back panel. However, the thing did NOT want to come off. I ended up cutting myself twice more, and dripped blood all over the inside of my PC.
Eventually I did get the card installed, although I can no longer put the side of my case on. I only ended up wiping the blood off of the graphics card. Looking in, my motherboard is now spattered with blood, which contrasts starkly to my blue LEDs and parts. My hands are finally healed, except for one gash on my thumb.
At least none of my components were hurt! A worthy sacrifice of my health!
Getting a little too excited
Submitted by: Ben Wilson
I once finished building a rig, maybe 5-6 years ago. And as soon as all was said and done I excitedly got up and ran for the basement to go get my sister to see the beauty of this rig. As I took the first step in my all-out run, I ripped the keyboard's USB cable right out of the back panel (in a sideways motion) and the PC shut down IMMEDIATELY. It wouldn't come back on.
What happened?
When it ripped out it did damage to the whole USB port and somehow the 5v lead and the housing touched and grounded out... FRIED MOBO!
"Like a bank job gone wrong."
Submitted by: Team Ireland
Me and a friend last year decided to embark on a water cooling build. We had the massive Corsair 900d case, and two 780ti cards in the case at the time. We got ridiculously huge watercooling kit from Scan that came with a huge reservoir that sits inside the front of the PC and a 480mm radiator that would sit at the top of the case. We checked, double checked and made sure everything was super tight. We started pumping the water round to test and there was a tiny leak at the reservoir. Nothing too major but it was a constant leak inside the PC and we couldn't get it to stop.
This is when we made the fatal error.
As the water was pumping round my mate decided to try tighten it even further. However he had tightened it way too tight already and the extra torque he put on the valve cracked the hose right open and the reservoir started pumping blue liquid into my PC. I don't remember what happened next other than screaming and shouting and me trying to hold back the flow of pumping blue water with my hand. In the end the reservoir had pumped almost 2 litres of liquid everywhere, all over the CPU, the graphics cards, motherboard , the case, and us. Total utter disaster. Motherboard was destroyed and, worst of all, one of the graphics cards. The case took a week to dry out and clean out. There is still a big blue stain on my floorboards where all that dye spilled out. Every time I look at the blue stain in my floorboards it's a harsh reminder that day cost me close to a thousand pounds in damage.
We just looked at each other, covered in blue dye like a bank job gone wrong. Gone very wrong. It's been closed loops ever since...
Shocking
Submitted by: PCG writer Ian Birnbaum
I'd had my new PC going for a while when we had a serious electrical storm pass through the area. Because I am Super On Top Of It, my PC is protected from damage by surge protectors. Our apartment building was struck by lightning but everything seemed fine.
Because I am also a moron, I didn't think to add a surge protector to my internet router. The lightning sent a surge into the router and along the Ethernet cable directly to my PC's motherboard. It tried valiantly to half-boot for a while after that, but eventually I had to give it up as a lost cause and build a new rig.
Remember: surge protectors for your PC and EVERYTHING connected to your PC, or you will be a sad panda.
Stop, hammer time (but seriously, please stop)
Submitted by: Alexander Milton
Right. So there was this guy at Uni taking a basic course in computing, roughly translated into "Basic Computer Knowledge". He was studying to become a web programmer and must have around 20-25 years old by the time. He is now a legend around the school.
One part of the course was to assemble a basic computer. The students worked in pairs and had all the manuals, tools and things they would need, no catch. When finished, their teacher would check that things looked OK and they would pass as long as the PC started correctly.
Well, this absolute genius of a man decided that the infinitely delicate processor didn't fit the motherboard slot, so starts rummaging through the toolbox...
Not even joking, Mr. Genius brings out a HAMMER and starts POUNDING the processor like a smith with his anvil until the poor little thing stuck...
Needless to say, the computer had issues starting up.
A sticky situation
Submitted by: Marley140
This isn't my personal story but one from when I worked at a PC repair shop.
This customer came in complying about how the PC he had built from parts ordered from us kept getting BSODs from overheating.
So we open it up to have a look at it, and don't see anything wrong immediately, so we figure its probably the thermal paste that's been put on wrong.
We pull off the CPU cooler because at this point my boss and the other technician are interested in seeing what caused this. And as we begin to wipe away the thermal paste, when we notice something very odd.
The customer had actually taken the Intel i7 sticker that you put on the outside of the case and stuck that to the CPU before putting the CPU Cooler on top of that.
Needless to say we burst out laughing, removed the sticker, put a fresh layer of thermal paste on and the system ran fine from then on. How that sticker didn't cause permanent damage is beyond me though.
(Also, on top of this he had about 4 missing screws from his motherboard and the rest were extremely loose.)
One tiny little mistake
Submitted by: Dillon
It was my first build and the heatsink fan stopped spinning so I went out and bought a new one, hooked it all up, applied new paste, SUPER excited to get it back on since it had been out of commission for about two days, hit the power button and nothing. No sounds no lights, so I take it apart and put it back together about 5-6 times and nothing, at this point I'm almost 100% sure I put too much paste and fried something (first time applying new paste myself, always had a friend do it haha). Finally after about another 2-3 days of boredom I get enough free time to take it to get looked at... I'm in the store for all of about five minutes, the guy opens my PC and finds out I had forgotten to replug the tiny little 1pin plug for the power button. The happiest and saddest Ive ever been at the same time.
A matter of perspective
Submitted by: VikingZX
I've got a good one. My younger brother had asked for my help in picking parts, and I'd guided him towards an NZXT Phantom. Good case, right? He got, along with all his parts, and since he lives in another state, assembled it himself.
Awhile later I ask how it's working and he replies fine, it runs great, but he's still getting used to the weird DVD drive placement.
"What weird DVD drive placement?" I reply. He tells me that it's on the top of the case, opening straight up.
Now I'm confused. The NZXT Phantom isn't like that. We start running through checks. What case did you buy? It's the right case. Did you put the drive in the wrong place? No, it's in the bay, or so he claims. Then after about five minutes of Q&A trying to figure this out, it hits me.
"[Brother's name]," I say, "what direction are the lights on the case facing?"
"Towards me," he says. "Just like they're supposed to."
Oh.
I know what he's done. Somehow, my brother had managed to get the feet on the back of the case, where all the cables come out, and was running his new computer lying on its back! With the bottom towards the wall, and all the cables somehow connected to the base.
One good bout of laughter later, everything was as it should be.
He still hates me telling the story, however.
At least he didn't get them mixed up the other way...
Submitted by: DarthKinta
This is going way back to the early 90s, kind of Doom shareware era. I was working in PC training and the company had just got hold of multiple P120 chips (remember those, happy days). I offered to build the 8 rigs, no worries. Ever. I was convinced that I'd be able to do it after a few jars of my favourite tipple. Did it, stood back proudly, watched as all but 1 overheated and melted. The reason? Instead of the handy tubes of thermal paste I had to one side, somehow I'd managed to use pile cream. They're the same size. How was I to know?
Cat hair, a fate worse than dust
Submitted by: DeadMedic
Years ago building an AMD K6 rig. Went to the bathroom. When I came back my cat was sitting inside the case on top of everything. She was not wearing an anti-static strap. Cat was fine. Rig was dead.
Blood, sparks, and glory
Submitted by: Joe Natalzia
My first PC build ended in blood, sparks, and glory. After a few weeks of searching I found a build that I felt pretty happy with and made the decision to go ahead and buy it. At the bottom of the build was a small note "The graphics card is almost too big to fit in this case, so it may require some work to get it in".
On the day everything showed up I sat down and got to work. Being my first build I was following a few YouTube tutorials and making great progress. Everything seemed to be going so smoothly. Then I got to the graphics card. I pulled it out of the box to note that the fan attached to the card was much bigger than I had originally anticipated. After about a half-hour of struggling, it was clear it wasn't going to fit without some serious elbow grease. There was a small bar of metal which was bumping up directly against the card's fan; it was the one thing that was stopping me from completing this venture (and only by about a half a centimeter).
Now, I'll say that in my frustration I probably wasn't thinking straight so I went straight for my drawer and grabbed my sharpest pocket knife, thinking I could shave away the excess. I put the case in between my knees and got to work. Hundreds of hours seemed to pass as I watched tiny slivers of the black metal flying off into to the air, but I didn't feel like I was getting anywhere. I tensed up and began to dig deeper with my cuts and in my ardent fury slipped, straight into my thumb. I looked down to find the tip of my finger completely chopped off, with blood flowing through it like a blood waterfall. But of course, I couldn't stop, I was far too close.
I had to try a little harder so I walked to my tool cabinet and got my metal sander. I wrapped my bleeding finger in a paper towel, wrapped that with a rubber band and got to work. I spun it up, and watched as sparks flew from my case into the arid air of my tiny tiny apartment bedroom. Between the wrapped thumb and the lack of lighting in my room, barring the sparks, I must've looked like a madman. I sanded for about ten minutes before exhausting both my strength and my replacement sanding heads. I grabbed the graphics card and tried with all my might to fit it, and it slid in like a glove. Never have I felt such a sense of accomplishment in my life.
A caffeinated computer
Submitted by: Sarah Dunfey
Rather expensive build with top fan and cold, three day old coffee—the partner accidentally knocked over the cup, it rolled across the deck and into the top of the machine... the smell was amazing.
We managed to save the rig and clean it to the best we could, only to go to a LAN a few months later... his machine also has a intake fan on the bottom. He left the stands at home, the room was carpeted. We were in the middle of playing MVM when we could all smell burning in the clan box. Next thing his machine dies and takes out the rest of the room by tripping the power. My life the looks we got. This was day two of a five day LAN. He was left with nothing, no backup. He had to sit and watch me play for the rest of the weekend
Fried
Submitted by: Agro
Back before stand-alone NAS were particularly affordable I kept all my work on a home built tower. Six drives in RAID-5; fast, reliable storage in a case that ran hot and loud as a phoenix's mating dance. When I could take no more of this I invested in new case (Antec 1200) and moved my modular power supply (think it was an Enermax) from my gaming rig over to this.
The transition to new case went flawlessly, booted up first time, was quiet as a mouse studying for an exam in advanced whispering. Pleased with my skills I'd decided that I should celebrate by cleaning the PSU's fan. Unplugged all the modular cables, carefully removed the cover, cleaned the fan (it wasn't really all that dirty) put it all back together again, reconnected the modular cables. And powered it back on, fully expecting everything to work as before. What I hadn't taken into account was that the design of this very early modular power supply used the same connectors for the HDD rails as the GFX card rails. When I powered the system back on there was a loud bang and I instantly fried all six hard drives, my motherboard and RAM.
Bacup, people—it's more than a town in England: http://bit.ly/1BecV1B
An existential cable crisis
Submitted by: tripod94
Around about 2 years ago I spent just over 2K is Aus Dollars building my very first gaming computer. After slaving for four hours, with all the swearing and cuts to go along with the build, only one cable remained. I spent another hour trying to figure out its purpose. When I fell short, I called my friend over who built his own PC not long before.
Another hour later we had it down pat. "This must be it!" we cried! What fools we were. The cable plugged in, the power turned on and FLASH! The brightest thing I've ever seen (Sun included) accompanied by a golf ball sized ball of smoke. We unplugged the power cable faster than humanly possible and panicked at the thought of having fried all the shiny goods.
The cable remains unplugged to this day, and the computer runs fine without it. It taunts me day and night. On my death bed I will not think of lost opportunities. I will not think of the faces of my loved ones.
I will think of the unplugged cable.
The smell of metal in the air
Submitted by: FenixNoT
I don't know if this counts because the story isn't directly related to actually building my rig, but did happen very soon after an upgrade. Last year, about November, I spied a great deal on an AMD R9 290 for just £200, only used for a couple of weeks. I bought the card, installed an after market cooler (Icy Vision Rev 2) to regulate the notoriously high temps on the card. Everything was spiffy for about 2 months.
So I'm sitting playing WoW (I have a problem, I know), just minding my own business checking how much conquest I need to earn for my next arena set piece, when suddenly the screen goes black. The PC had turned itself off. I think, "Oh damn, must be a BSOD of some sort related to the 290", as I'd had a few since I got it, which was par for the course when those cards came out. I hit the power button.
Nothing. I can smell the faint scent of something in the air, but I can't quite pin it. The first thing that occurs to me is that I've done a botch job on the cooler and the card has melted all over the inside of my case.
The reality was much worse. I'd been using an Akasa 750W Powermax PSU for about 5 years, and the current board, CPU, etc. in the rig had all been upgraded in the interim. There was an LED on the back of the PSU which was constantly lit up when it was plugged in and switched on. Not anymore. I flick the switch off, back on, nothing. So now I'm thinking, "Oh damn, maybe the fuse blew in the plug", and thus I fished out a spare that I had and plugged it in.
At this point I had my case on its side and open, peering in to see if I can identify the culprit which caused the crash. I leaned down over my rig and reached to the back of the PSU, my face hovering about 1 and a half feet from the PSU itself, and I switched it on.
Bad move.
There was an enormous freaking BANG from the PSU and bright white flash, which of course makes me cream my pants immediately. Then as if that's not bad enough, the PSU starts spewing sparks out the top in a burst that looks like a bloody roman candle firework , then CATCHES FIRE for about 5 seconds and fizzles out.
At this point I was standing hyperventilating, heart racing, checking myself for burns or shrapnel. My brother was in the room with his headset on and I turned to find him sitting with his mouth open and he asks the million dollar question "WHAT THE F*** WAS THAT?!?!".
My PSU was dead. I don't know what caused it to fry on me, I don't think it was a surge as nothing else in the plug bay was affected at all, but rather a failure in the PSU itself.
So got a new PSU (Corsair CX 750M)—no display from GPU. OH NO. Fried. Like bacon. RIP R9 290, we hardly knew ye. Thus my GTX 970 MSI Gaming edition was born.
And we lived happily ever after.
The end.
TL;DR - PSU exploded in a fiery blaze of glory. Melted my GFX card. Moral of the story—if your PC suddenly turns off, and you smell metal in the air, turn it off at the plug, back away slowly, and replace your PSU.
Maybe they should be called stand-ONs?
Submitted by: Byrd910
I was 16, and had just saved up enough money to build my own computer. It was something I had been wanting to do for a long time. I spared no expense (at the time), getting the brand new Intel Q6600, 4Gb of RAM, and an Nvidia 8800GT. I had read about how to do it all online, but I had never done it myself (and didn't know anyone to show me how to do it).
After several hours and lots of reading more, the build was complete, after-market heatsink and all. I went to power it on... and heard nothing but a click. The fans all twitched very slightly. I pushed the power button again, and still, just a twitch and a click. I didn't know what was wrong.
I scoured the internet and the motherboard manual and eventually found mention of these little things called "standoffs." Nothing that I had read ever mentioned the case standoffs. Sure enough, when I brought back out the bag that came with my case, I had 10 or so little standoffs sitting in there. I had bolted my motherboard straight to the case, shorting it out. Had to take the whole thing back apart to put in the standoffs, and when I got it back together it booted up just fine. It's still chugging along as my Steam streaming computer in my living room today.
I've now built 50+ computers myself, and every time I look at the parts all laid out and ready for a fresh build, I think about that time when I was 16 years old and bolted the motherboard straight to the case, and sigh as I reach for the standoffs.
2X Modifier
Submitted by: Calvin Motes
I was roughly 14, and I bought a graphics card to throw in my prebuilt so I could play Just Cause 2 at something better than 640x480 minimum settings, knocking out a solid 10 FPS. At that time, I didn't know about power supply requirements for graphics cards, so rather than suck it up and stick with my onboard until I could afford something better, I just ran two power supplies into my computer, one to power the system and one to power my graphics card. Did this for roughly six months.
Your friend, the "expert"
Submitted by: DrDoctorPhD
My first build was a couple of months ago, and I had (notice the tense) a friend who was going to help me build the computer. We mounted the motherboard while he tried to explain the process so I could upkeep the rig. Then, as we went to install the CPU (a LGA 1150 socket), my friend stopped, and looked confused. He then proceed to say we needed to UN-mount the motherboard to install the CPU. I had no idea how to do it, so I had no protests. He then proceeded to unscrew the entire clamp mechanism (the silver thing right around the pins for those of you who are unfamiliar with Intel boards), lay the CPU down on the pins, and try to screw down the clamp (which was in it's closed position) over the CPU.
As I would discover later, it is much easier to just use the clamp as it was intended to, which is not to unscrew the entire clamp and instead just use the included lever to clamp the whole thing down. His method would require the considerable force that the lever provided to be inputted into the 3 screws around the clamp, which of course led to the CPU being unevenly pushed down and bent a crapton of pins out of shape.
Thankfully, I was able to RMA the board over a month long period and get a new one back, but that was the end of me and this guy's friendship. To this day, he still insists that it was much easier to do it his way; the second time around, I consulted my much more trustworthy friend, the internet. From there, it was smooth sailing thanks to Google. I'm making this post from the completed rig, actually.
Don't try this at home
Submitted by: id2ego
My first PC Build was a Pentium 4 processor, with an MSI motherboard. I was excited when all the parts came in, so excited that I didn't bother inspecting every little thing. So away I went! I put in my CPU, it slid in and locked up smooth as silk, memory went in just fine, as did my GPU. I got everything hooked up, and I was ready for the great moment...
I turn on the PC and immediately I get really long beeps coming from the system board. I thought maybe it was a fluke, tried it again, still more beeps. I removed the memory sticks one by one to see if that was the issue, beeps continued. I unplugged everything and still couldn't figure out what was going on. Then I looked at the CPU, and my heart sank. I immediately thought the CPU was DOA.
I then unplugged everything, removed everything form the computer except for the CPU and mobo. This is when Loki decided to come down and sprinkle his absurd glory over my beautiful first build. I take off the CPU heat sink and remove the CPU. I then look at the pin rows of the CPU and felt Loki's glorious spit hit my face. Three of the pins on my CPU were bent... I was baffled, confused, and horrified.
"How the hell?!" I yelled out loud, and then I look down at my board. THREE OF THE HOLES in the CPU socket were not fully punched out. I could not believe it, how the hell could this happen, of all the things that could go wrong HOW is that missed?! I sit there for a moment looking at the bent pins on my CPU, then I look at the three bastard holes that haven't been fully pushed through, and sulk in sadness as my first build has come to a screeching halt.
I had no idea what to do, and for some reason my panicking brain decided it would be a good time to MacGyver this situation. I got up, got a small sewing pin or a toothpick (i cant remember), pushed out the three holes, and then got a butter knife from the kitchen. I was not about to let this happen, I was determined to fix this, and that's when Brain Surgeon mode kicked in.
I held the CPU with a firm grip of my fingers, and with my butter knife I gently slid it through the rows of the pins, and pushed up and over on the bent pins, switching back and forth between the rows so that they lined up as best as possible with the rest. After 10 minutes of careful surgery, I was ready to test the results. I hooked everything up again, plugged everything in, prayed to the gods and with a swift swing of my finger turned on the PC. The Gods were just, and the PC booted up with great success and Loki's mischief failed to follow through. Two Months later, Half-Life 2 released, and my gaming life was now prepared for the twilight of the gods.
And finally, a success story
Submitted by: HisDivineOrder
So, I went to build my own computer. First, I took my motherboard and my CPU. I went ahead and spent less on an AMD FX 8350, but I made up for the quality problem by reusing an Intel motherboard I used with my Q6600.
I bought myself some Arctic Silver, a GeForce card, and a drink holder.
Now the chip didn't exactly line up right, but I jammed it in and when it wouldn't stay, I sanded off the pins. At first, I was confounded by how the CPU wouldn't stick to the motherboard and debated what to do. Then I realized I could use glue to bond them. In a moment of pure genius, I figured I could use the same method I'd seen done with thermal material between a CPU IHS and the heatsink, so I used pressure to spread the glue out to bond the CPU to the motherboard socket.
While the CPU and motherboard were busy bonding, I figured the motherboard was some crappy blue color and I thought to myself, "Silver is hot." So using my fingers, I spread healthy amounts of Arctic Silver across the motherboard to soften the blue color. It took a while, but it did finally dry out. Unfortunately, I ran out of Arctic Silver. Eh. That's a problem. I'm sure I can solve it.
I went to eat a sandwich. Ham and cheese with lots of mayo. It should have been delicious, but the bread was all stained with silver from my fingers. It tasted kinda metallic and I started to feel a little queasy. I laid down. After a day or so, I came back and found the CPU had stuck on real good. I was saddened to realize I'd used up all my Arctic Silver on my motherboard. Confounded, I did some research and had a breakthrough. Thank God for all those guides suggesting you should think of CPU thermal material as a good sammich. It should never be without mayo. Why spend money on Arctic Silver or whatever? I got mayo lying around, right?
So I slapped on some mayo, generous helpings and all, between my leftover Q6600 default heatsink and the FX series chip I'd bought. The heatsink bolt/screws would not line up properly. Enraged and a little sick at the stomach, I finally had had enough of this whole ordeal and yanked the thing off. Marching down to the store, I yelled at the nearest clerk I could find, "I want the most expensive heatsink you have!"
I returned an hour later with a $100 heatsink by Noctua. It is big enough to bludgeon an intruder with. In fact, I'm probably going back to the store to buy one to throw in a sock for just that purpose. Imagine his surprise. "Stick 'em up!" he'll say and I'll laugh and bludgeon him to a bloody pulp with my heatsink from Noctua.
Anyways, so I had to use an adapter that Noctua helpfully sent me, but the heatsink finally fit. I gave it a few smacks on top with a mallet to be sure it stays put. While I was at the store, I realized I needed a fan to go with this heatsink and the one that's included is garbage, right? I threw it away. It was brown and tan and ugly as sin. It couldn't be worth a dime. I demanded the clerk tell me of the most awesome, fastest fans in the market.
He told me of the Delta Black series. He said they were so awesome they were ear-shatteringly great. I said, "That is what I want." He did not want to share the awesome with me. He tried to dissuade me. No doubt, a test of my manhood or whatever. I said, "GIVE ME. MY DELTA. BLACK FAN. Like now."
So he sold it to me. I tipped him well.
Next, I took some nails and hammered in my motherboard into my pre-existing case. It was a Compaq something-something. I went around to the other side and bent the ends of the nails so I won't get snagged or cut myself or something. Then I hooked up the PSU to my silver and blue motherboard. Immediately, I started to smell smoke. "Brain cancer," I say out loud, "Or that's smoke." I sniff around the computer and shrug. "Probably brain cancer," I say.
When the memory sticks wouldn't fit, I got out my mallet again. A few sound hits got them bad boys in place and a few more dollops of glue'll keep 'em stuck. I hooked up the mechanized drink holder. It comes out all convenient like with but a press of the "Eject" button. It doesn't seem super-sturdy, but it's good enough.
That's when I realized I had forgotten to install my hard drive. I got out my 15K SCSI hard drive and imagine my shock when I found that in place of huge-ass connections, there's this tiny, flimsy bit of plastic that's begging to break in two go's. Well now. That ain't gonna do me, is it? Nothing a hammer and some nails won't fix.
Gonna start her up now. Just thought you guys would like to hear a SUCCESS story while you're all talking about your problem builds. ;)