Payday 2 screenshots show robberies in progress, clown stealth
Payday 2 - jewel escape
The co-operative heist - a great idea for a game, and this time round Overkill are staying faithful to the high concept with Payday 2, giving players more time to plan their robberies and move in stealthily before doing the deed. Check out the latest trailer for some criminal footage, read our preview for more details, and catch some clowns red handed in the latest screenshots from E3 2013 right here.
Payday 2 - stealth clown
Payday 2 - moonlight gunfire
Payday 2 - the job gone bad
