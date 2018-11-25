Pathfinder: Kingmaker will get three expansions, including a six-hour campaign

Pathfinder: Kingmaker, which came out last month, is a decent RPG, but one that's too bland to stand out from the crowd—so said Andy in his review. Hopefully the three expansions announced by developer Owlcat Games this week, including a new campaign that will take 6-12 hours to complete, can spice it up.

The first DLC is called The Wildcards, and it will arrive on December 6. It will add a new playable race, Tieflings, a new playable class, Kineticists, and a new companion who's, naturally, a Tiefling Kineticist. You can romance her, and she'll have her own storyline to complete.

The second expansion, Varnhold's Lot, will be the new mini campaign. It's roughly the size of a chapter from the main game, and choices you've made in the main story will effect how it plays out. It revolves around the mercenary captain Maegar Varn, and explores the struggles he had establishing the nation of Varnhold in the rocky foothills of Dunsward.

The third DLC, called Beneath The Stolen Lands, is a new game mode: a rogue-like randomly-generated endless dungeon, complete with a boss fight. You can explore it in a new game or via your main campaign.

These second and third expansions don't yet have release dates.

You can buy a DLC Season Pass for $25/£22 on Steam. The Wildcards DLC has its own Steam page, but does not yet have a price to buy it separately.

Thanks, PCGamesN.