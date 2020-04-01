Paradox Interactive launches fundraiser sale to help support COVID-19 relief efforts

Game publisher Paradox Interactive has launched a fundraiser sale to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund run by the World Health Organisation.

The fundraiser is happening now through Steam and will close at 7:00 PM CEST April 3. Paradox says that the funds raised in the campaign will go to those who desperately need them the most.

Games on sale include Age of Wonders: Planetfall, BattleTech, Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, the Shadowrun series, and Cities: Skylines. The discounts vary from fifty to eighty percent off their full price. For the full list, check out the Paradox fundraiser Steam page.

Paradox Interactive is one of the many companies that has been giving aid, Rockstar has announced it will donate five percent of revenue from in-game purchases to local communities struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, Intel has committed $6 million in aid and 1 million masks to healthcare, and someone dropped $10,000 on Humble Bundle's 'Conquer COVID-19' collection.