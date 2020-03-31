Somebody dropped $10,000 on Humble Bundle's 'Conquer COVID-19' collection

If you're spending your days inside to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus—and if you can, you should—then you might be looking for ways to fill the time. If so, the new Humble Bundle might be able to help. It's a one-week-only package of more than 40 games, plus a bunch of ebooks and digital comics, and for the musically inclined (or those who wish they were), Music Maker EDM Edition and a $10 coupon for in-app purchases.

Games? it's got a few:

Into the Breach

Undertale

Hollow Knight

Wizard of Legend

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Witness

Superhot

Tilt Brush

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Killing Floor 2

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Sniper Elite 3

This is the Police

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Stick Fight: The Game

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Party Hard

Worms Revolution

Europa Universalis IV

Tropico 4

GNOG

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Psychonauts

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Pikuniku

World of Goo

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Hacknet

A Mortician's Tale

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Magicka

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

Agents of Mayhem

Ducati - 90th Anniversary

Speed Brawl

Hiveswap: Act 1

Alien Spidy

Stealth 2: A Game of Clones

Lostwinds

Zombotron

The bundle also includes Music Maker EDM Edition, the Double Fine Adventure documentary that chronicles the development of Broken Age, and readables ranging from The Art of Captivating Conversation: How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation to The Boys Volume 1, Automate the Boring Stuff With Python (I assume that's some kind of "learn to program" thing), Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, Prisoners of Our Thoughts Volume 3, Fairy Tail: Happy's Adventure, Army of Darkness One-Shot Humble Bundle Exclusive, and Crosswords of Wisdom. Something for everyone, basically.

New subscribers will also get their first month of Humble Choice (similar to the discontinued Humble Monthly, but you can choose which games you get each month) for free. It's a lot.

The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle, as it's formally called, goes for $30 (although you can pay more if you like—the current top contributor dropped $10,000 on it) and will be available until April 7. All funds raised will go to support four charities working to combat the coronavirus outbreak: Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health.