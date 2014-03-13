Papers, Please and Gone Home take BAFTA Awards, Houser brothers make rare appearance for Rockstar's Fellowship

I'm not going to sugar-coat this for you: last night's BAFTA Game Awards didn't end with the PC hunched under an unbearable weight of face gold. The platform struggled against heavy hitting console match-three games, like The Last of Us, and Grand Theft Auto 5. Even so, there were awards for indie gems Papers, Please and Gone Home, and multi-platform titles like Bioshock Infinite. In addition, the reclusive Rockstar heads showed up in person to accept their BAFTA fellowship. You can find that video, and a full list of winners, below.

Also, before the big list, be sure to check out the BAFTA Steam sale that's running until later today. There are some particularly great deals in there, like the excellent XCOM: Enemy Within for a ridiculously low £5/$7.50.

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

- Winner: Rockstar Games

BEST GAME

- Winner: The Last of Us

- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

- Grand Theft Auto 5

- Papers, Please

- Super Mario 3D World

- Tearaway

ACTION AND ADVENTURE

- Winner: The Last of Us

- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

- BADLAND

- Grand Theft Auto 5

- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

- Tomb Raider

STRATEGY AND SIMULATION

- Winner: Papers, Please

- Civilization 5: Brave New World

- Democracy 3

- Forza Motorsport 5

- Surgeon Simulator 2013

- XCOM: Enemy Within

MULTIPLAYER

- Winner: Grand Theft Auto 5

- Battlefield 4

- Dota 2

- Super Mario 3D World

- The Last of Us

- World of Tanks

SPORTS

- Winner: Fifa 14

- F1 2013

- Football Manager 2014

- Forza Motorsport 5

- Grid 2

- NBA 2K14

FAMILY

- Winner: Tearaway

- Animal Crossing: New Leaf

- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

- Rayman Legends

- Skylanders SWAP Force

- Super Mario 3D World

STORY

- Winner: The Last of Us

- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

- Gone Home

- Grand Theft Auto 5

- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

- The Stanley Parable

GAME DESIGN

- Winner: Grand Theft Auto 5

- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

- Papers, Please

- Tearaway

- The Last of Us

- Tomb Raider

DEBUT GAME

- Gone Home

- BADLAND

- Castles in the Sky

- Gunpoint

- Remember Me

- The Stanley Parable

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

- Winner: Tearaway

- Beyond: Two Souls

- BioShock Infinite

- DEVICE 6

- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

- The Last of Us

GAME INNOVATION

- Winner: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

- Grand Theft Auto 5

- Papers, Please

- Tearaway

- The Stanley Parable

- Year Walk

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

- Winner: The Last of Us

- Battlefield 4

- BioShock Infinite

- DEVICE 6

- Grand Theft Auto 5

- Tomb Raider

ORIGINAL MUSIC

- Winner: Bioshock Infinite

- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

- Beyond: Two Souls

- Super Mario 3D World

- Tearaway

- The Last of Us

MOBILE AND HANDHELD

- Winner: Tearaway

- BADLAND

- DEVICE 6

- Plants vs. Zombies 2

- Ridiculous Fishing

- The Room Two

BRITISH GAME

- Winner: Grand Theft Auto 5

- Tearaway

- The Room Two

- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

- Gunpoint

- DmC Devil May Cry

PERFORMER

- Winner: Ashley Johnson (Ellie - The Last of Us)

- Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth - BioShock Infinite)

- Ellen Page (Jodie - Beyond: Two Souls)

- Kevan Brighting (The Narrator - The Stanley Parable)

- Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips - Grand Theft Auto 5)

- Troy Baker (Joel - The Last of Us)

BAFTA ONES TO WATCH AWARD

- Winner: Size Does Matter

- Project Heera: Diamond Heist

- The Unknown