Overwatch's 2019 Anniversary event is live

Right on schedule, the Overwatch Anniversary event for 2019 has begun. Players can take part in out-of-season Seasonal Brawls, earn Anniversary Loot Boxes, and pick up a Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, with at least one guaranteed legendary item and possible loot from past events, just for logging in between May 22 and June 11.

We've got a rundown of all the incoming Anniversary Event skins, and you can find out more about what's coming in our original story below.

Over the last three years, you've escorted endless payloads, captured countless points, and booped oodles of enemies. Now that's something to celebrate!Welcome to Overwatch Anniversary 2019!🎉🎁🎂 https://t.co/TgEH4nl42C pic.twitter.com/5GsH5ripnPMay 21, 2019

Original story:

Overwatch's three-year anniversary event will kick off on Tuesday, May 21, bringing back both seasonal cosmetics and brawls alongside a week-long free trial.

As well as returning cosmetics, which include dance emotes and skins, the event will add six new legendary and three new epic skins, as well as new dances for Baptiste, Ashe and Wrecking Ball.

Past cosmetics will be available in loot boxes for the duration of the event and anybody that logs on will receive a free legendary loot box, guaranteed to give you a legendary item. The event will finish on June 10.

Past seasonal brawls will be playable through the Arcade, and will rotate daily. These will include the brawls from last month's Storm Rising event.

Lastly, the free trial for Overwatch will run from May 21 to May 28. You'll be able to start the trial here.