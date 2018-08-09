Overwatch Summer Games 2018 skins revealed

The Overwatch Summer Games are live, and that means the return of Lucioball, new cosmetics to pick up, and a bunch of sweet new skins for some of your favorite heroes.

D.Va seems to be taking the right kind of approach to "fun in the sun," and Cabana Ana's "team mom" look is even more convincing without the massive sniper rifle in her hands. The rest of the crew appears more interested in the sporting side of things, although Brigette still looks to be focused on clobbering above all. Roadhog is easily my favorite of the bunch, but they all look good.

The 2018 Overwatch Summer Games event runs until August 30.