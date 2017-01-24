Overwatch Chinese New Year skins revealed

Overwatch's Year of the Rooster event is live, and along with it, 13 new Chinese New Year-themed skins and a pile of other cosmetics, including profile icons, sprays, victory poses, emotes, and highlight intros.

The skins include Journey to the West-inspired costumes for Zenyatta, Winston, Roadhog, and Reinhardt, a pair of new legendary outfits for Mei, and a handful of other themed threads for other characters. The update also includes the latest slate of balance changes: nerfs to Ana and D.Va, a small buff for Sombra, and the long-awaited fix to Roadhog's hook. There's also a new capture-the-flag-style brawl.

The event is scheduled to run from January 24 to February 13. See some of the new stuff showcased in the official video above, or in the screenshots below. For a deeper look at the future of Blizzard's FPS, read what we want from Overwatch in 2017.