Overwatch is letting players build their own heroes in custom games

Overwatch is introducing a new feature called the Workshop, game director Jeff Kaplan revealed in a developer update released today. The Workshop is a new section of the custom game browser that allows players to use custom scripts to create new game modes and content.

"You can even prototype your own Overwatch hero using this system," Kaplan said.

The Workshop's custom scripting won't be easy to use—Kaplan warns that the tools will be more accessible to people with some familiarity with other scripting engines or programming experience. "Really anybody who understands the logic of game-making and how game events are chained together will have an easier time creating things," Kaplan said.

To be clear, the Workshop isn't a map editor—it won't let you control map geometry or import custom art assets—but it allows you to control the game logic running behind the scenes of a game, letting you do things like make the floor into lava or make all players change hero every minute. There's also a built-in debugging tool that will help users figure out what's up if something isn't working as intended.

It's not yet totally clear what Kaplan means by users being able to prototype their own heroes—I haven't had a chance to jump on the PTR and test the tools out yet myself—but it sounds like the Workshop is pretty powerful nonetheless. Some of the best games of the last decade were born out of mods and custom games, so I'm hoping that the Workshop at least births some fun and interesting new ways to play Overwatch.