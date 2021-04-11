Outriders' crossplay is fixed, but inventory wipes remain

Due to a desynchronization between the code for the PC and console versions of Outriders, the looter-shooter's crossplay hasn't been working for over a week. That's been fixed now, according to the official Outriders Twitter account. It's not all good news, however. The bug that's been causing some players to lose their entire inventories after a crash has continued, even after this week's patch.

The patch, which also nerfed the trickster and technomancer classes, was intended to greatly reduce the frequency of inventory wipes. But as publisher Square Enix noted in a post-launch dev news update, "Since the recent patch we have seen an increase in reports of this issue". Fixing this bug is apparently "our top priority and will remain so until fixed."

Anyone who suffers an inventory wipe will have some of their loot restored in a planned "mass restoration event" on a date to be confirmed, though their stats may differ and only the most valuable items will be recoverable: "We will be unlikely to restore an inventory full of blue gear."

If you'd like to play with friends on consoles, here's how to enable Outriders' crossplay.