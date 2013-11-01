Outlast: Whistleblower announced, is prequel DLC for the asylum horror

As the saying goes, pant-browning terror is for life, not just for Halloween. So while pumpkins are cleared and children stumble dimly through sugar hangovers, horror games continue to plot new ways to scare your bejeezus away. And for Red Barrels, the creators of asylum-set first person horror Outlast, that means a newly announced DLC pack, called Whistleblower, which will act as a prequel to the main game.

Famous whistle blowers include referees, corporate informers and policemen from the past, none of which are particularly scary. In this instance though, Outlast: Whistleblower has something different in mind:

"Starting just before the events of the original game, Outlast: Whistleblower will take players on another horrifying journey through Mount Massive Asylum and into the depths of the human mind. As the whistleblower whose anonymous tip brought original protagonist Miles Upshur to Mount Massive on one fateful night, you'll encounter the experiments and abuse (conducted in the name of science, of course) that led to the asylum's downfall – in fact, your encounter may be a bit too close for comfort.

"Explore the asylum minutes before the slaughter, then experience the outbreak firsthand. If you can survive, you'll find new environments and meet terrifying new characters in another quest to uncover truths which were never meant to be revealed."

As yet, there's no release date for the DLC, but if you'd like to get the main game, it's currently 33% off through Steam or the developer's Humble widget .