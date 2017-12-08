Outlast 3 will be made 'at some point', no DLC for Outlast 2, VR game could be in the works

Fans of the Outlast series were treated to a stack of news yesterday evening, all tucked into a post on the game's official Facebook page.

After declaring the series en route to Nintendo's Switch console in the new year, Red Barrels said it has no plans to extend number two by way of DLC in the immediate future.

On the latter, the developer said: "About the future, many of you have been requesting a DLC. While the first Outlast was made with the idea of a DLC in mind, that was not the case for Outlast 2. We’ve considered many options, but none of them felt appropriate for a DLC. Outlast 2 was created to make you feel like a rat in a maze, without any knowledge of what’s outside the maze."

Red Barrels then points players towards the game's offshoot comic series as a means of plugging the narrative gap, before turning to the possibility of a third game. "We will, at some point, make an Outlast 3 and answers will be given," the Facebook post adds.

The post continues: "Currently we’re working on something a lot of you have been asking for... It won’t be a sequel to Outlast or Outlast 2, but it will be a distinct experience set in the Outlast universe. We can’t say more right now, we first need to make sure we can make it work. Like I mentioned, we strive to be risk-takers and this one is a pretty big challenge. If all goes well, we’ll soon be able to reveal more."

Nothing solid there, then. But the wording—"It won't be a sequel… but will be a distinct experience set in the Outlast universe"—to me suggests a VR outing might be in the works.



I've reached out to Red Barrels for comment and will report back as and when it replies. Check out the aforementioned Facebook post in full here.