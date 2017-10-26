Our readers’ orcs are also degenerate asshats

Orc: Pâsh Flame of War

Pâsh has been a thorn in my side since before Minas Ithil fell. He began as the lowly Pash the Tark Slayer after landing a lucky blow on me after I’d already fallen once in combat against a captain. I snuffed him out soon after, sending an arrow and my regards through his skull. A while later he ambushed me sporting a new helmet. I set him on fire and forgot about him again. This time Pâsh came back almost immediately, renamed The Flame of War and sporting burns that made him look like he’s still smoldering. I dispatched him again and joked about it with my friends.

After taking my first stronghold, I'd almost forgotten about my buddy Pâsh. I stopped in Minas Morgul to check in on him and he was kicking around at level 29. "Cute," I thought, and ventured out to complete my conquests elsewhere. Pâsh must have caught wind of me checking out the place, because he followed me to the new zone and ambushed me. Pâsh was now more agile and has developed the ability to use fire bombs. Worse, he no longer gives second chances. He put me into last stand and promptly jammed a spear through my chest. Classic Pâsh.

But he's not done yet. Before my body is cold, he challenged the Overlord of the zone so that I now have to spend the rest of this map plotting to take him down. To rob me of any joy of getting my revenge on him, he's made my vengeance require hours of actual work.