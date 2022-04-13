Our favourite FreeSync gaming monitor is down to AU$399 in MWave's Easter Sale

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, MWave's current Easter Sale has some pretty good deals. Chief among them, for our money, is the Aussie retailer's current price on the Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor. That QHD display has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR, and FreeSync Premium—the latter feature won it the title of our favourite FreeSync gaming display in our best gaming monitors round-up.

The 27-inch affair normally goes for a very reasonable AU$479, but until April 30 it's available for a mere AU$399. Add the AU$5.99 flat rate shipping, and the total ends up being AU$405.

We rewarded the G27Q a very respectable 88 / 100 in our 2020 review, praising it for its "fantastic picture quality" and "excellent gaming performance" while acknowledging that it's not the most aesthetically mindblowing monitor going around. For some people, that's likely to be a benefit.

That's not the only Gigabyte display going cheap, by the way. The Gigabyte G27QC-A is down to AU$349 from its usual AU$429. That QHD display has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and a big ol' curve in it.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the Gigabyte AORUS FI32U is a 31.5 inch 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400, and "audiophile sound" via its Audio ESS SABRE HiFi support. That's down to AU$1,099, from its usual AU$1,399.

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | QHD | 144Hz | AU$479 AU$399 at MWave

A tempting AU$80 off our favourite FreeSync gaming monitor. It's an IPS 1440p affair with HDR, and while it may not be the most striking monitor out there, it gets the job done with a brilliant panel. Also has HDR.

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U | 48 inch | 4K OLED | 120Hz | AU$2,199 AU$1,099 at MWave

An extra AU$400 off this monitor which, despite being a pricey affair, has ginormous specs. This thing is massive, and it also boasts HDR so you're good to go if you've got a new console in the house too.

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | AU$999 AU$799 at Mwave

This is the best affordable 4K monitor, according to our list of the best gaming monitors. Still, a grand is a lot for a gaming screen, so this discount is definitely appealing, as is its FreeSync Premium support.

Gigabyte AORUS FV43U | 43-inch | 4K | 144Hz | AU$1,399 AU$899 at Mwave

This is a truly luscious piece of kit: a 4K QLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR 1000. Did we mention it's big? AU$400 off for this beast is definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a beastly gaming screen.

More where that came from; check out all of MWave's Easter Sale bargains here.